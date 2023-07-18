Shabu transactions in Bohol controlled by inmates?

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Shabu transactions in Bohol controlled by inmates?

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Intelligence officers have started anew to look into allegations that transactions for the bulk delivery of illegal drugs to Bohol are being conducted inside prisons, the chief of the Dauis Police Station said on Monday following the seizure of shabu worth P22 million in the town last week.  

In a press briefing, Dauis police chief Lt. Thomas Zen Cheung said they are not discounting the possibility that the illegal drug trade in the province is controlled by inmates serving time in one of the country’s prisons.

“Mag intelligence workshop pa mi kauban ang PIU [Provincial Intelligence Unit] and other operating units kay kani na information considered ni siya so wala nato gi discount na naay posibilidad naay ga control sulod sa prisohan as per the allegations sa atong mga suspects,” said Chueng.

Cheung said information gathered from arrested drug personalities would undergo validation before these are forwarded to concerned national agencies.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Earlier, there had been reports of drug transactions being controlled by inmates from the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City, Albuyog Penal Colony in Leyte and even the Bohol District Jail.

However, police have also previously launched probes into the allegations but none have been confirmed.

Sherwin Aranas, who was caught in possession of 3 kilos of shabu, one of the largest single-operation drug hauls in recent years, in Dauis claimed that he sourced his supply from a certain “Kuya.”

Cheung noted the possibility that Aranas and another suspect who was previously caught in possession of shabu worth P13 million in Panglao sourced their supply from the same person who police have yet to identify.

According to Cheung, drug supply in Bohol are being shipped from other localities through small boats that dock in secluded areas of the island-province’s long coastline.

“Ang Bohol isla man gud and as per validation namo naay mga gagmay na barko ug mga banca na mo dunggo dili sa mga ports,” the municipal police chief said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Cheung, who was previously the spokesperson of the Bohol Police Provincial Office, said they will continue to work in coordination with other police divisions such as the Provincial Intelligence Unit to track down the source of illegal drugs in the province. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

24-year-old ‘drug courier’ yields P3.6 million shabu in Buenavista bust

A 24-year-old man tagged as a high-value individual in the police’s anti-drug drive was arrested in Buenavista after he was…

Macuno denies malversation raps, says Gallares in Cortes, Tagbilaran one entity

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. “There is no technical malversation in the…

Plunder, graft, malversation raps filed vs. 4 Gallares execs

Four key personalities of the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center (GCGMMC) were charged with plunder, graft and malversation for the…

Man found dead in Pilar creek

The body of a 32-year-old man who was previously reported missing was found floating in a creek in Barangay Pamacsalan,…

Aris taps village folks’ aid in fight vs. drugs

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. MARIBOJOC, Bohol – Governor Aris Aumentado calls…

Person of interest eyed in killing of Danish national in Panglao

A person of interest is now being investigated by police for alleged involvement in the June 27 killing of a…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply