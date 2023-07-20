Ubay woman, 26, in coma after hit with shovel by jealous husband

Topic |  
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Ubay woman, 26, in coma after hit with shovel by jealous husband

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 26-year-old woman fell into a coma after she was hit with a shovel by her husband in Ubay on early on Tuesday.

Staff Sgt. Jose David Estremo of the Ubay Police Station said Reniel Gunayan, 34, was unprovoked when he attacked his wife Jonalyn who was cleaning their house in Barangay Pag-asa at past 6 a.m.

According to Estremo, the couple had been quarreling with for over two weeks prior to the incident due to jealousy.

“Matud pa na di na maayo ilahang pagtagad sud sa duha ka semana tungod sa selos mao tong ang biktima samtang nanghinlo sa ilahang palibot nikalit og abot ning bana unya gi duol ang biktima dayon gibunalan ang o,” said Estremo.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Reniel allegedly fled from their house immediately after the incident while Jonalyn was rushed to the Don Emilio Del Valle Hospital in Ubay.

“Pag abot sa igsuon sa biktima, ang suspek ni dagan mao ng nag conduct mi og hot pursuit,” Estremo added.

On Wednesday, Reniel surrendered to the village chief of Barangay Pag-asa and was later turned over to the Ubay Police Station.

He was charged on the same day with frustrated parricide.

Meanwhile, Jonalyn was transferred to the Governor Celestino Gallares Medical Center in Tagbilaran City for further treatment.

Estremp said the victim remained unconscious as of Thursday morning. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Shabu transactions in Bohol controlled by inmates?

Intelligence officers have started anew to look into allegations that transactions for the bulk delivery of illegal drugs to Bohol…

24-year-old ‘drug courier’ yields P3.6 million shabu in Buenavista bust

A 24-year-old man tagged as a high-value individual in the police’s anti-drug drive was arrested in Buenavista after he was…

Macuno denies malversation raps, says Gallares in Cortes, Tagbilaran one entity

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. “There is no technical malversation in the…

Plunder, graft, malversation raps filed vs. 4 Gallares execs

Four key personalities of the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center (GCGMMC) were charged with plunder, graft and malversation for the…

Man found dead in Pilar creek

The body of a 32-year-old man who was previously reported missing was found floating in a creek in Barangay Pamacsalan,…

Aris taps village folks’ aid in fight vs. drugs

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. MARIBOJOC, Bohol – Governor Aris Aumentado calls…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply