Woman dies in Loboc after motorcycle crashes while avoiding dog

A woman died after the motorcycle she was riding crashed while avoiding a stray dog which suddenly crossed a national highway in Bilar town on Monday morning.

Staff Sgt. Ralph Cahucom of the Bilar Police Station identified the fatality as Grace Hilot, 39, of Barangay Bugang Sur, Bilar.

Based on the police’s initial investigation, Hilot was riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by her live-in partner Nacario Mayeng while heading to Loboc.

Cahucom said Mayeng crashed after trying to avoid a stray dog which crossed the highway in Barangay Campagao, Loboc.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Matud pa sa driver na diha kunoy ni labang na iro unya iya rang gipasagdan kay milabay ra man pero nibalik man ang iro. Wa ra kuno maligsi ang iro pero milikay siya mao natumba siya,” said Cahucom.

Mayeng only sustained minor injuries while Hilot was in critical condition when she was rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center in Tagbilaran City.

She succumbed to her injuries at 2 p.m. on the same day.

Cahucom added that the dog was no longer in the area when they arrived.

He also noted that Hilot who incurred serious head injuries was not wearing a helmet during the incident.

“Nabunal ang ulo sa babaye unya wala puy helmet. Ulo raba pud untay na igo. Kung naa pa toy helmet posibleng di to maingon adto,” said Cahucom. (A. Doydora)