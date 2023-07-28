Woman dies after motorcycle crashes in Albur

A 26-year-old woman died after the motorcycle she was riding crashed along a highway in Alburquerque late on Wednesday.

Senior Master Sgt. Armando Anino of the Alburquerque Police Station identified the fatality as Nilisa Cagape, a resident of Jagna town.

According to Anino, the motorcycle’s driver Leah Homadas, 28, also of Jagna, fell asleep while driving towards Tagbilaran City causing the vehicle to crash in Barangay East Poblacion, Alburquerque.

“Nakatog ang driver, nalupaypay mao nahilos ang iyang kamot mao dretso na silag ka crash,” said Anino.

Cagape who sustained severe injuries was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Homadas remained at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center in Tagbilaran City for further medical treatment. (ad)

