Boatman dies while spearfishing in Panglao

A man drowned while spearfishing in waters off Panglao at dawn on Saturday.

Staff Sgt. Salome Arbutante of the Panglao Police Station identified the fatality as Jason Cabasag, a resident of Panglao who made a living as a boatman.

According to Arbutante, Cabasag was with two others but he went ahead and was the first to dive into seawaters in Lag-itan off Barangay Doljo.

“Natinga ni sila kay wa na mo balik unya pagtaod-taod naa na silay nakit-an na naglutaw, unya pag check nila ila na diay’ng kauban,” said Arbutante.

Cabasag’s two companions retrieved his body and applied CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) but he remained unresponsive.

They then alerted emergency responders but upon arrival, they declared Cabasag dead on the spot.

Based on the police’s probe, there were no indications of foul play behind Cabasag’s death. (AD)