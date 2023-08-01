4-year-old girl dies as motorcycle crashed in Maribojoc

Topic |  
August 1, 2023
August 1, 2023

4-year-old girl dies as motorcycle crashed in Maribojoc

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A four-year-old girl died while her two-year-old sister and parents were injured after their motorcycle crashed along a barangay road in Maribojoc town on Sunday night.

Rodel Madronero of the Maribojoc Emergency and Rescue Unit said the family was heading home from a beach trip in Barangay Punta Cruz when their motorcycle crashed in Barangay San Isidro.

According to Madronero, the father of the fatality and the vehicle’s driver Jerome Barbosa was under the influence of alcohol.

“Kusog kuno ni gapadagan unya nakainom kuno pud unya ang tan-aw nila kining four years old nalabay ni siya,” he said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The family was able to alert the town’s emergency response team which then rushed the girl to the Maribojoc Community Hospital.

However, she was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Barbosa, his wife and other daughter only sustained minor injuries. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Woman dies after motorcycle crashes in Albur

A 26-year-old woman died after the motorcycle she was riding crashed along a highway in Alburquerque late on Wednesday. Senior…

Woman dies in Loboc after motorcycle crashes while avoiding dog

A woman died after the motorcycle she was riding crashed while avoiding a stray dog which suddenly crossed a national…

1 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle-tricycle collision in Ubay

A man died while another was injured after a motorcycle and tricycle figured in a head-on collision at a national…

19-year-old drowns in Valencia amid inclement weather

A 19-year-old man drowned while swimming in waters off Valencia amid inclement weather on Sunday afternoon while his companion, a…

Man drowns while fishing in Panglao waters

A man drowned while fishing in shallow waters in Panglao on Thursday morning, police said. Staff Sgt. Aldrin Cuervo of…

Fire razes house in Dagohoy, leaves P105k in property damages

A house also used as an electronics shop in Dagohoy town was razed by a fire which broke out at…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply