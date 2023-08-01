4-year-old girl dies as motorcycle crashed in Maribojoc

A four-year-old girl died while her two-year-old sister and parents were injured after their motorcycle crashed along a barangay road in Maribojoc town on Sunday night.

Rodel Madronero of the Maribojoc Emergency and Rescue Unit said the family was heading home from a beach trip in Barangay Punta Cruz when their motorcycle crashed in Barangay San Isidro.

According to Madronero, the father of the fatality and the vehicle’s driver Jerome Barbosa was under the influence of alcohol.

“Kusog kuno ni gapadagan unya nakainom kuno pud unya ang tan-aw nila kining four years old nalabay ni siya,” he said.

The family was able to alert the town’s emergency response team which then rushed the girl to the Maribojoc Community Hospital.

However, she was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Barbosa, his wife and other daughter only sustained minor injuries. (AD)