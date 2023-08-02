Money lender shot dead in Ubay

A 58-year-old man involved in a money-lending business was killed by still unidentified gunmen in Ubay on Tuesday night.

Major Romar Labasbas, chief of the Ubay Police Station, said victim Genaro Libres, was gunned down while he was looking for internet signal outside his home at a remote area in Barangay San Francisco at past 7 p.m.

Based on the police’s initial probe, three persons on board an XRM motorcycle went near Libres and shot him repeatedly.

Libres sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

He died instantaneously and was no longer taken to a hospital.

According to Labasbas, crime scene investigators found 12 spent shells fired from a .45 caliber pistol and two live rounds in the area.

Police have yet to determine the motive behind the fatal gun attack.

“Padayon pa atong investigation, kamulo pa ang atong mga investigators kung unsay anggulo ani,” said Labasbas. (RT)