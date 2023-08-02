Money lender shot dead in Ubay

Topic |  
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Money lender shot dead in Ubay

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 58-year-old man involved in a money-lending business was killed by still unidentified gunmen in Ubay on Tuesday night.

Major Romar Labasbas, chief of the Ubay Police Station, said victim Genaro Libres, was gunned down while he was looking for internet signal outside his home at a remote area in Barangay San Francisco at past 7 p.m.

Based on the police’s initial probe, three persons on board an XRM motorcycle went near Libres and shot him repeatedly.

Libres sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He died instantaneously and was no longer taken to a hospital.

According to Labasbas, crime scene investigators found 12 spent shells fired from a .45 caliber pistol and two live rounds in the area.

Police have yet to determine the motive behind the fatal gun attack.

“Padayon pa atong investigation, kamulo pa ang atong mga investigators kung unsay anggulo ani,” said Labasbas. (RT)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Admin raps vs. Dauis mayor for falsification dismissed

The Sannguniang Panlalawigan (SP) has dismissed an administrative case filed against Dauis Mayor Roman Bullen for alleged falsification.   The…

Ubay woman, 26, in coma after hit with shovel by jealous husband

A 26-year-old woman fell into a coma after she was hit with a shovel by her husband in Ubay on…

Shabu transactions in Bohol controlled by inmates?

Intelligence officers have started anew to look into allegations that transactions for the bulk delivery of illegal drugs to Bohol…

24-year-old ‘drug courier’ yields P3.6 million shabu in Buenavista bust

A 24-year-old man tagged as a high-value individual in the police’s anti-drug drive was arrested in Buenavista after he was…

Macuno denies malversation raps, says Gallares in Cortes, Tagbilaran one entity

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. “There is no technical malversation in the…

Plunder, graft, malversation raps filed vs. 4 Gallares execs

Four key personalities of the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center (GCGMMC) were charged with plunder, graft and malversation for the…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply