SK chairman nabbed in Mabini drug bust

A Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairman tagged as a “high-value individual” in the police’s anti-drug drive was arrested for alleged sale of shabu in Mabini town.

Captain Joy Escaran Dawa said they apprehended Adrian Pelecio, 27, a resident and SK chairman of Barangay Minol in a buy-bust operation near a cemetery in Barangay Poblacion, Mabini on Friday night.

Pelecio underwent inquest proceedings on Monday.

According to Dawa, Pelecio allegedly sold shabu to a poseur-buyer leading to his immediate arrest.

Police then found five packets of shabu in his possession which were estimated to be worth P2,040.

Dawa added that they placed Pelecio under surveillance for several weeks after receiving reports on his alleged illegal drug operations.

“Categorized ni siya as high-value kay barangay official man ni siya unya gi monitor na pud ni namo daan taod-taod na,” said Dawa.

The apprehended SK official allegedly peddled shabu in several barangays in Mabini prior to his arrest.

Pelecio and other SK officials have been serving since the last barangay and SK elections in 2018. (A. Doydora)