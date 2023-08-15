Buenavista PNP chief in hot water for shooting 50-year-old dead

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Buenavista town will be under investigation after he shot dead a 50-year-old resident a few meters away from the police station of the town.

PCPT Edcel Petecio, will be the subject of an investigation by the Provincial Internal Affairs Service (PIAS) at Camp Dagohoy after he shot dead a certain Danilo Añana, 50, a native of Poblacion Buenavista town.

The victim was allegedly in possession of an unknown caliber of a firearm while on the premises of the tennis court in Poblacion Buenavista town.

Responding to a call, the police chief approached the suspect in a courteous manner and introduced himself as a police officer.

According to the police blotter, the victim suddenly ran away while the responding officers were trying to chase the suspect, unfortunately, the suspect drew his firearm and pointed it at Petecio.

As an immediate course to defend himself, he fired his issued firearm directed at the suspect hitting on the left pelvic part of his body. He was rushed to the Dagohoy Community Hospital but later transferred to the Celestino Gallares Hospital in Tagbilaran City where he died.

Recovered from the crime scene was one unit cal. 45 with markings COLT automatic caliber 45 with live ammunition and one caliber 45 magazine inserted with five live ammunitions.

NETIZENS CRITICIZE

COP’S SILENCE

Chief Petecio, right after the incident, became controversial among netizens after he refused to issue a statement when interviewed by anchorman Tonton Aniscal of the top-rated “Tagbilaran By Nite” of DYRD a few hours after he shot the victim.

He was already on air, but the police officer refused to comment on the killing of Añana.

Instead, he told the DYRD anchorman to just secure the blotter from his station-in-charge at the Buenavista police headquarters.

Petecio, during the radio interview, said he was on mobile to a vigil of a co-worker in government service, thus he refused to issue any statement even after being informed that he was heard loud and clear through his cellphone.

The refusal of Petecio generated public indignation from radio listeners.

Bohol PNP spokesman Lt.Col. Norman Nuez who was interviewed amidst public criticism of Petecio’s refusal to issue any statement said the PNP chief should have issued a statement since he was already on-air.

It may be recalled Petecio was also involved in the killing of one, Vernard Tadena, a drug personality whom he shot after brandishing an improvised gun and pulling the trigger but the gun malfunctioned, giving Petecio time to pull his weapon and shoot the former in his left leg.

Judge Jennifer Marcos of the Regional Trial Court Branch 2 in Tagbilaran City issued the warrant of arrest for Petecio who surrendered to CIDG since his warrant of arrest was forwarded to the group. (Allen Doydora & Tonton Aniscal)