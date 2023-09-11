Aris gives Quirog 72-hour ultimatum: answer grave dishonesty, misconduct raps

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLUISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado has given Provincial agriculturist Liza Quirog 72 hours to show cause why cases of grave dishonesty and grave misconduct will not be filed against her for invoking a non-existent special order that “deceived” and “misled” him.

The obviously incensed governor issued the memorandum to Quirog dated Sept. 7 in an unexpected response to her public post against the Vice President Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) after she was barred from entering the Capitol while Vice President Sara Duterte was inside the Capitol last Sept. 5.

Aumentado said the VPSPG raised its concern to his office regarding Quirog’s tirade against it on social media, branding the security unit “arrogant” in connection with the incident.

In the course of the VPSPG’s inquiry about Quirog’s claim as commander of the Philippine Army reservists in Bohol, the governor said certain details about her recent schooling have come to light.

It will be recalled that Quirog took a two-year scholarship grant from the provincial government during the term of former governor Arthur Yap which she completed on Oct. 19, 2022.

On March 2, before completing her two-year service obligation, Quirog enrolled in the Command and General Staff Course (CGSC) at the AFP Education Training and Doctrine Command.

The governor said when he assumed office on June 30, 2022, Quirog went to his office claiming that her education training and doctrine command for the CGSC was covered by Special Order No. 124.

In consultation with Provincial Administrator Aster Caberte and acting in good faith and relying on Quirog’s representation on the existence of Special Order No. 124, Aumentado said he approved the request.

“Upon your further request, travel orders have been issued. You were able to claim reimbursements for travel expenses,” Aumentado added.

Just before deadline last night, the Chronicle texted Quirog for her comments on the said order. There was no reply nor call received until 2:10 this morning. However, Provincial Legal Officer, Handel Lagunay said the governor’s order will be served tomorrow as Quirog was not at her residence when the order was delivered Friday afternoon.

Aumentado revealed that the Office of Governance Accountability and Review (OGAR) chaired by former Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco, Jr. has been looking into this matter for some time and was able to confirm that Special Order No. 124 does not exist.

“The non-existence or non-availability of Special Order No. 124 as certified by the Malacañang Records Office means you have deceived and misled the undersigned into approving your request for Temporary Duty at the AFP Education Training and Doctrine Command for taking up the CGSC and for reimbursing your travel expenses to the damage and prejudice of the government,” Aumentado said in his memorandum.

The governor said Quirog is directed to “show cause why no formal charge shall be filed against you for Grave Dishonesty and Grave Misconduct”.

Quirog was given an “inextensible period” of 72 hours from receipt of the memorandum.

Her answer should be in writing and under oath which will be submitted to the Office of the Provincial Legal Officer which has been directed to conduct a preliminary investigation.