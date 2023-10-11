PNP probes Buenavista councilor’s murder; town top cop given 72-houe ultimatum

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHROPNICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Police are on their toes investigating the murder of a Buenavista town councilor who was gunned down by still unidentified gunmen Friday dawn near a cockpit arena in barangay Canggawa of said town.

PNP Regional Director Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin gave a 72-hour ultimatum to Buenavista PNP Chief Edil Petecio to solve the crime under PNP policy.

The 72-hour ultimatum will end tomorrow, Monday.

Police Prov’l Director Batuan dispatched additional investigators to Buenavista to look into the killing of Buenavista Councilor Danilo Hayag Anora who came from a cockpit arena. The victim served as a former barangay official before sitting in the Sangguniang Bayan.

Col. Batuan could not yet declare the murder as election-related with the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections scheduled 22 days from today.

However, Barangay Da-it Norte, Buenavista, the home barangay of the slain town councilor, is one of the 12 barangays in the province under “Areas of Concern” by the Commission on Election due to an alleged strafing incident of a political headquarters during the last local election.

Reports reaching the Chronicle bared that the slain town official was endorsing a nephew to run in the coming barangay polls.

The councilor, who had just come from a cockpit arena, might have been tailed upon while riding his motorcycle at past 12 midnight when he was shot along the national highway near Cangawa National High School, the report said.

The victim was brought to Francisco Dagohoy Memorial Hospital in neighboring Inabanga town, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Police said the initial findings were that the killing of the councilor might be politically motivated, but it’s still conducting a deeper investigation.

The slaying of the municipal official took place two days before the annual fiesta celebration of the town.

Immediately thereafter, police officers enforced the Oplan ‘Sumpo’ Krimen and put up checkpoints. Tagbilaran-based Police Camp Dagohoy also said that it deployed additional intelligence operatives, provided security assistance to Buenavista and ordered police chiefs in all coastal towns to intensify security in coastlines and seaports.

Buenavista Mayor Atty. Dave Duallo mourned the death of the councilor, saying “It is with a heavy heart and profound sorrow that I condemn the tragic and senseless shooting that claimed the life of Councilor Danilo Anora.”

“It is with great sadness that I inform you of this devastating incident that has left our community in shock and mourning,” he added.

The mayor praised Councilor Danilo Anora for his dedicated public service and for his passion for improving the

lives of town citizens.

The councilor will be honored for “he was also a cherished member of our Buenavista family. His loss is not only a personal tragedy for his family but also a tremendous loss for our entire community,” the mayor added.

POLICE CHIEF IN HOT WATER

Buenavista Police Chief Petecio is in hot waters as he was given until tomorrow to render his investigation report to the regional PNP headquarters in Cebu City.

It may be recalled that the police chief recently encountered in the fatal shooting of a certain Danilo Anana, 50 who was found in possession of a firearm near the PNP town headquarters. (with reports from rvo)