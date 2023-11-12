Boholano ranks 10th in Physician Licensure Examination; 11 others pass

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

A Boholano who graduated from St. Luke’s Medical Center School of Medicine landed 10th place in the recent Physician’s Licensure Examination given by the Professional Regulations Commission (PRC) in October.

The topnotcher, Dr. Gaius Sulpicio Garces Yu III, got 87.42% . He is the son of Calape, Bohol Vice Mayor Sulpicio Yu.

In the partial list are 10 other Boholanos who were among the 4,083 (out of 6,456 examinees) passers of the recent board exams for doctors, or 63.24%

The other 10 new Boholano doctors are Dr. Marela Anne Mendoza Borja, Dr. Roselle Eloise Bunayog, Dr. Maricel Cubelo, Dr. Trisha Nichole Mae Bersaluna Roxas-de Leon, Dr. Monique Malanog Maniwan, Dr. Daniel Dejaresco Quelapio, Dr. Phoebe Renegado, Dr. Joseann Danica Mae Bersaluna Roxas, Dr Daniela Alexandra Morgia Ruiz and Dr Katrina Faye Zapanta Uy.

Meanwhile, the board topnotcher, Justin Reley Yap Lam is a graduate of Cebu Institute of Medicine (CIM) with a rating of 89%.

