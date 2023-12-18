2 dead, 1 hurt in 2-motorcycle collision in Candijay

Two men who had just come from a village fiesta celebration died while one other was injured after two motorcycles collided head on along a provincial road in Candijay town at past 5 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Senior Master Sgt. Pedie Tancay of the Candijay Police Station, the two motorcycles driven by the fatalities Apong Mapoy, 58, and Venancio Culaste, 49, both Candijay residents, slammed into each other in the middle of a curved road.

Both Mapoy and Culaste were travelling at high speed causing their motorcycles to veer towards the middle of the road while making a sharp turn in Barangay Can-olin.

“Didto sila sa tunga sa linya nagkabangga kay likuon na bahin,” said Tancay.

Mapoy and Culaste were rushed to a hospital but both later succumbed to their injuries.

Meanwhile, Marlon Peregrino, Mapoy’s passenger, was also treated for injuries but was in stable condition.

Tancay said both drivers were under the influence of alcohol during the incident and were not wearing helmets. (A. Doydora)