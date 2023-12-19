Clarin man, 29, lands in hospital after shot by improvised gun

A 29-year-old construction worker landed in the hospital after he was shot by an improvised air gun in Clarin town on Sunday night.

Corporal Wilson Daguing of the Clarin Police Station said victim Melvin Alcantara was in a drinking session outside his house in Barangay Bugtongbod, Clarin when the assailant suddenly approached him and shot him in the neck.

“Kaning biktima ga inom kuyog sa iyang mga silingan unya tungod kay gi baharan sa biktima ng suspek mura’g gi unhan nalang sa suspek didto sa terrace sa biktima,” said Daguing.

The police investigator added that the air gun used to shoot the victim was loaded with a marble.

Daguing was initially rushed to the Clarin Community Hospital but was later referred to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center (GCGMMC) in Tagbilaran City for the extraction of the marble which was lodged in his neck.

“Okay na ang biktima pero ang jolen na paa sa iyang liog maong gidala sa [GCGMMC] para makuha,“ said Daguing.

Initial police investigation pinpointed personal grudge as possible motive behind the attack.

“Ang storya didto kadtong mibahad sa suspek kinsa noted sa ilaha na lain og binuhatan, badlungon unya mao siguro tong gi unhan na sa suspek so diha kunoy pagdumot,” Daguing said.

Meanwhile, the suspect identified as Raymund Miranda, also a resident of Barangay Bugtongbod, remained at large.

Authorities were preparing to file a frustrated murder charge against him. (A. Doydora)