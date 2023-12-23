Man dies of dynamite explosion while fishing in Bien Unido

Man dies of dynamite explosion while fishing in Bien Unido

A 22-year-old man died while dynamite fishing in waters off Bien Unido when the homemade explosive device prematurely exploded while still held in his hand.

The family of the fatality who was identified as Jericho Batonghinog initially denied that he was fishing illegally but police investigation confirmed that he indeed died due to dynamite explosion.

“Una maning gilimod sa pamilya pero base sa among imbestigasyon confirmed gyud na naigo siya sa dinamita na iyang gihuptan,” said Master Sgt. Romelito Avenido of the Bien Unido Police Station.

The explosion transpired in waters off the island of Bilang-Bilangan which is a known hotbed for dynamite fishing.

According to Avenido, both hands of Batonghinog were severed while his chest was severely burned due to the explosion.

“Pag sugod niya og paniro naghawid siya adtong dinamita padong na unta niya ilabay unya kalit lang nibuto diha pa sa iyang kamot wa pa niya mabuhii,”

Batong’s brother Nico, who was also fishing nearby on a separate boat, rescued Jericho and rushed him to a hospital.

Jericho was still treated at a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

According to Avenido, Jericho had only recently learned how to fish using dynamites.

“Ni istorya ang uyab ni Jericho na bag-ohay palang nakat-on maniro kay sauna mamukot ra ni siya pero nahibaw-an nalang nila na pa-sikreto na maniro na ni siya,” said Avenido. (A. Doydora)

