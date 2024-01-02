Seat of convicted Corella councilor remains vacant

Topic |  
January 2, 2024
January 2, 2024

Seat of convicted Corella councilor remains vacant

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The seat in the Corella Sangguniang Bayan (SB) left vacant by Councilor Vito Rapal remains unoccupied over four months after he went on leave and his conviction for graft and estafa was affirmed by the Supreme Court (SC).

Rapal who was sentenced to up to 22 years in prison and was perpetually disqualified from holding public office is still at large.

According to Vice Mayor Danilo Bandala, they merely continued to mark Rapal absent during the SB’s sessions.

He said they have not received any directive from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) indicating Rapal’s removal from office or the process for his replacement.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Wa mi maghisgot ana kay until now wa man jud miy formally makadawat og order gikan sa Supreme Court ba or sa DILG. Lisod man og mo aksyon ta og wa tay basehan. So sa karon, absent lang siya [Rapal] kapunay,” said Bandala.

According to Madonio Roxas of DILG Bohol, a complaint should be filed against Rapal for his continued absence pending the formal declaration of the councilor’s removal from office.

“Function na sa Sanggunian to discipline its own members. Pananglitan, kung mo absent for four consecutive session, mahimo nilang e-suspend,” said Roxas.

In 2019, Rapal, who was also a mayor of Corella, was convicted of four out of six of his criminal charges filed against him due to mishandling of public funds.

The SC upheld the Rapal’s conviction in a decision promulgated August last year, affirming gus guilt for unliquidated cash advances and for pocketing money intended for tarsier preservation.

Rapal was found guilty of two counts of violation against Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act or RA 3019.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He was also convicted of Estafa and Failure of Accountable Officer to Render Accounts under Article 315 and Article 218 of the Revised Penal Code, respectively.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

On top of his prison sentence, Rapal was also ordered to pay the Corella local government unit over P1 million and over P92,000 which were equivalent to the amounts involved in the cases.

The cases against Rapal stemmed from incidents which occurred during his incumbency as mayor of Corella. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol PNP probes drunk cop for allegedly running amok

A police officer who allegedly ran amok in Loboc town on New Year’s Day has been placed under restrictive custody.…

Danish national gets 17 years for child abuse in Panglao

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST ESTABLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Lars Flemming Heding Nielsen, the Danish national…

Ex-Cortes mayor gets 48 years imprisonment

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Former Cortes mayor Apolinaria Balistoy could spend…

16-year-old dies by mauling in Pitogo

A 16-year-old boy died after he was beaten by a group of five teenagers in Pres. Carlos P. Garcia (PCPG)…

Clarin man, 29, lands in hospital after shot by improvised gun

A 29-year-old construction worker landed in the hospital after he was shot by an improvised air gun in Clarin town…

Sandigan acquits 13 Bohol officials over backhoe purchase

The Sandiganbayan 7th division has acquitted all 13 Bohol provincial officials charged in connection with the purchase of a backhoe…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply