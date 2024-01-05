Bohol PNP probes drunk cop for allegedly running amok

January 5, 2024
A police officer who allegedly ran amok in Loboc town on New Year’s Day has been placed under restrictive custody.

Captain Angelo Cabrera, chief of the Sevilla Police Station, said Staff Sgt. Niño Cutin, the station’s chief investigator, was disarmed pending an investigation conducted by the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO).

“Under investigation an siya karon sa barracks and ang Loboc Police Station nakipag coordinate na sa province so as of now naghulat nalang mi sa mando sa taas pero sa karon naa ra siya [Cutin] diri sa station gi bantayan namo while gapaabot na ma turnover namo siya sa province,” said Cabrera.

Cabrera said Cutin will be facing both administrative and criminal charges.

Based on initial investigation, a municipal councilor reported to police that Cutin who was drunk had run amok.

Cutin however was already sitting on the road when police tried to pacify him.

He allegedly defied the responding officers prompting them to carry out the arrest.

Based on footage captured by netizens, the handcuffed Cutin was handcuffed then carried by three police officers and was placed on the bed of a police pickup truck. (ad)

