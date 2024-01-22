Ex-drug convict nabbed anew in Tagbilaran buy-bust

A former drug convict recently released from prison was busted again by police operatives in an entrapment operation in Barangay Tiptip, Tagbilaran City on Saturday dawn.

The buy-bust operation, conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) headed by P/Capt. Yolando Bagotchay Jr. and under the supervision of P/Lt.Col. Jomar Pomarejos, in Barangay Tiptip where the operatives were able to track down the suspect engaged in peddling shabu.

Arrested was one Michael Torillo, 38 years old, a resident of Purok 2, Barangay Tiptip, who was found in possession of P140,000 worth of shabu approximately weighting 20-grams.

One of the police operatives posed as a drug buyer and succeeded in transacting with the suspect for P4,000 worth of shabu. Back-up undercover policemen who were positioned nearby to monitor the drug transaction taking place immediately swooped down on the suspect after the exchange of the marked money and the shabu transpired.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inventory of seized drugs and other items was witnessed by Tiptip barangay officials and members of the media.

According to police, Torillo who just recently got out of prison after availing of a plea bargain agreement, will be facing charges of illegal sale and possession of a prohibited drug which are violations of R.A. 9165, or the Comprehensive Anti-Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (KB, WM)