P17.4 million shabu seized in Bohol in 3 days

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

In a “Panda” delivery style, a total of P17.4 million worth of shabu were seized in a span of three days during separate operations in Dauis and Panglao towns.

Lt. Thomas Zen Cheung, chief of the Dauis PNP admitted the recent apprehensions as bringing the police farther from their real sources of shabu since couriers use contacts who are hired on a per delivery basis or just like how “Panda” food delivery business is done.

The haul of P10.5 million worth of shabu last Thursday was delivered by a high value suspect identified as Bartolome Atizon, Jr. who claimed that he was to be paid P15,000 to pick up the supply from Calape town and delivered to Dauis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest apprehension was reported past 10 o’clock last night in barangay Looc, Panglao where 1.020 kilo of shabu was seized from the suspect identified as Frederick Infesto, 33, a resident of Poblacion Sur, Clarin town but presently residing in Purok 2, barangay Bil-isan, Panglao town.

Last night’s operation was conducted by the Prov’l Drug Enforcement Unit based at Camp Dagohoy who trailed the movement of the suspect who is a construction worker.

Police Capt. Yolando Bagotchay and Police Lt. Areil Aspiras conducted the buy-bust operation under the supervision of PLt. Col. Jomar Pomarejos.

Fifteen packs of shabu were seized in the possession of Infesto at a market value of P6,936,000. He said he picked up the stocks in Dauis from a person whom he did not know by name.

The bigger haul of almost 2 kilos was reported three days ago with a market value of P10,532,000.

Operatives of the Dauis Police Station – Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit conducted the entrapment operation against the suspect at around 2:00 o’clock in the morning on Thursday in Purok 6, Barangay Dao, Dauis, where the suspect was plying his drug deals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sting operation, led by Lt. Thomas Zen Cheung, was set in motion by an operative posing as a buyer who succeeded in transacting with the suspect.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the arresting officers had the suspect in custody, a search was conducted that resulted in the discovery of cellophane sachets containing shabu which were stuffed inside a Chinese tea bag.

The seized illegal substance approximately weighed 1.550 kilograms with an estimated value of P10,540,000.

The suspect said that the shabu was delivered to him in Calape town by a person he did not know.

ADVERTISEMENT

But according to Cheung, drug traffickers have adopted a way of moving illegal drugs from one place to another by meeting up in places as they can easily communicate with their cellphones and big-time dealers usually utilize “middlemen” and “drug couriers” who do not know each other.

This is the single biggest drug haul by the Dauis Police Station so far this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The neighboring towns of Dauis and Panglao have become hotspots of illegal drug activities recently.

To recall, in April and June last year, the Panglao Police Station seized more than 3 kilograms of shabu worth an estimated P13.7 million and another P7.1 million in two separate buy-bust operations. (Reports from Willy Maestrado & Allen Doydora)