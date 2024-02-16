Top 6 in Regional Level Drug Watchlist falls in Maribojoc bust, yields P714k shabu

Joint anti-illegal drug operatives arrested a top drug dealer in the Regional Level Drug Watchlist in Barangay Aliguay, Maribojoc early dawn on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Godfrey Tare y Brocero, 43 years old, a resident of Barangay Hinawanan, Loay, yielded P714,000 worth of shabu during the entrapment operation conducted by joint team from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Bohol Maritime Police Station (MARPSTA), Naval Forces Central – 7 (NAVFORCEN), and the Maribojoc Police Station.

An operative posing as a drug buyer succeeded in transacting with the suspect who was later found in possession of 21 cellophane sachets containing shabu approximately weighing 105 grams.

The operation was witnessed by representatives from the Department of Justice (DOJ), barangay officials of Aliguay, Maribojoc, and members of the media. (KB)