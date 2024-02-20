Over P16 million shabu seized in Bohol in one day

In one day of six separate anti-illegal drug operations, more than P16.1 million worth of “shabu” were seized in the towns of Dauis, Lila, Ubay, Sagbayan, Corella and Cortes by police operatives yesterday.

Seven illegal drug peddlers were arrested during the said operations.

The biggest haul was in Dauis where an estimated 2.1 kilograms of shabu with a street value pegged at P14,620,000 was seized following an entrapment operation at around 5:00 PM in Purok 5, Barangay Mayacabac of said town.

The suspect, identified as one Guardson Binarao, jobless and a resident of Barangay San Isidro, Tagbilaran City, was nabbed after a policeman posing as a buyer succeeded in purchasing P100,000 worth of the illegal substance.

However, following the drug transaction and after Binarao was cornered by back-up operatives, the arresting officers subjected the suspect to a body search which resulted in the discovery of twelve (12) large-sized cellophane sachets and one (1) larger cellophane pack stuffed inside a tea bag, all containing shabu.

The buy-bust operation, which was led by Dauis Police Station chief P/Lt. Thomas Zen Cheung, was witnessed by Col Lorenzo Batuan, Bohol Provincial Police Director.

In Lila, one Gerard Garcia, 38, a vendor from Barangay San Isidro, Tagbilaran City was arrested along the national highway in Malinao East, Lila, who was in possession of an estimated 155 grams of shabu worth P1,054,000.

In Ubay, elements of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) also succeeded in arresting two (2) alleged drug peddlers identified as Ronilo Lawis, 34, a high value individual from Purok 1, Bugang Sur, and Paolo Huyno Jr., 24 Purok 2 Barangay Corazon, San Miguel. The operation was conducted in Purok 1, Barangay Gabi of said municipality where an estimated 65 grams of shabu was seized that is worth P442,000.

Meanwhile, the Sagbayan Drug Enforcement Unit nabbed one Irwin Iven Sipsip, a painter , 24, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion, Sagbayan.

Early Sunday morning, operatives of the Corella DEU arrested a drug personality who was recently released from jail after being acquitted of drug charges.

The suspect was identified as Jessie Lapiz, alias “Iklat”, 31, single and a resident of Purok 2, Canapnapan, Corella.

A police poseur-buyer transacted with the suspect for P500 worth of shabu. Following his arrest, the suspect was found in possession of two (2) small cellophane sachets containing the illegal substance, with a standard drug price of P4,760.00.

Also Sunday morning, in Cortes, one Alexis Buca alias “Biboy”, 28, single, and a resident of Purok 3, Barangay New Lourdes, Cortes, was arrested by a team from the Cortes Drug Enforcement Unit who conducted a buy-bust operation in Purok 3, Salvador, Cortes where the suspected was plying his illegal drug trade. (Kit Bagaipo with Reports from Allen Doydora, Rey Tutas and Willy Maestrado)