NPA commander, 4 other suspected rebels killed in Bilar clash

An elusive top commander of the New People’s Army (NPA) – Bohol Party Committee (BPC) was killed during an early morning gun battle Friday of a group of communist rebels with government forces in Barangay Campagao, Bilar town.

Killed during the armed clash was Bohol’s top NPA leader identified as Domingo Compoc alias “Cobra”, “Eloy”, “Jing”, who was the secretary of the Bohol Party Committee of the defunct Komiteng Rehiyon – Negros, Cebu, Bohol and Siquijor (BPC D KR-NCBS).

Joint elements of the 47th Infantry Battalion (47IB) and 21st Special Forces Company (21SFC) were conducting a joint enhanced military police operation (JEMPO) with the Bohol Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) when they encountered remnants of the BPC(D) KR-NCBS.

A fierce firefight ensued starting at around 6:52 A.M. and which lasted more than two hours in Sitio Matin-ao Dos in Barangay Campagao.

Compoc, who had a P2.6 million bounty on his head, had been the subject of military operations since last year.

Back in September 7, 2023, Compoc’s group also figured in a clash with state troops in the same Barangay Campagao which resulted in the death of the NPA leader’s son Jingler Compoc who was also a top leader of the NPA here.

The joint operation was in the area to supposedly serve warrants for the arrest of Compoc and his companions. Compoc is is facing charges for various crimes and was wanted for rebellion, homicide, attempted homicide, multiple murder, frustrated murder, and robbery.

According to Lt. Col. Norman Nuez, spokesman of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO), one police officer was killed and another was wounded during the armed encounter.

The casualty was identified as P/Corp. Gilbert Amper who was hit in the head, while P/Corp. Gerald Rollon was wounded. Both officers were rushed to the Cong. Simeon Toribio Memorial Hospital but Amper was pronounced dead on arrival, while Rollon was later taken to the Gov. Celestino Gallares Regional Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

According to Nuez, the police operatives who were about to serve the warrant of arrest on Compoc at a house where he had been residing, were met with gunfire from the rebel group resulting in the fatality of Ampera and the wounding of Rollon.

However, when government forces were able to respond an intense shootout followed where a total of 5 alleged members of the NPA were killed.

As of noontime Friday, the authorities identified some of the NPA’s fatalities as alias “Aldrin” who was one of Compoc’s assistant squad leaders, and squad members alias “Darwin,” “Maya,” and “Juaning.”

Bilar Police said that some 205 families who are residents near the area of the encounter have been evacuated to a nearby safe place.

The government’s joint forces recovered six firearms from the suspected rebels including one R4 assault rifle, one M16 rifle, and 3 .45 caliber pistols. (Kit Bagaipo)