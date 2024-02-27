P7.1-M shabu seized in Panglao buy-bust

After the recent haul of more than P16.1 million worth of shabu in a series of buy-bust operations by police operatives last week, Panglao police have seized P7.1 million worth of the illegal substance in another entrapment operation just after midnight Tuesday.

The suspect is identified as one Jopri Roberto Osorio, 41 years old, unemployed and a resident of Barangay Palo, Loay, Bohol.

The suspect was nabbed by operatives of the Panglao Police Station – Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit headed by P/Capt. John Sanchez after a sting operation conducted at around 1:07 A.M. at Purok 5, Barangay Libaong, Panglao.

Shabu with an estimated weight of 1.05 kilograms and with a standard drug price of P7,140,000.00, were seized during the operation. (Kit Bagaipo, with reports from Rey Tutas)