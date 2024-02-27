P7.1-M shabu seized in Panglao buy-bust

Topic |  
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

P7.1-M shabu seized in Panglao buy-bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

After the recent haul of more than P16.1 million worth of shabu in a series of buy-bust operations by police operatives last week, Panglao police have seized P7.1 million worth of the illegal substance in another entrapment operation just after midnight Tuesday.

The suspect is identified as one Jopri Roberto Osorio, 41 years old, unemployed and a resident of Barangay Palo, Loay, Bohol.

The suspect was nabbed by operatives of the Panglao Police Station – Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit headed by P/Capt. John Sanchez after a sting operation conducted at around 1:07 A.M. at Purok 5, Barangay Libaong, Panglao.

Shabu with an estimated weight of 1.05 kilograms and with a standard drug price of P7,140,000.00, were seized during the operation. (Kit Bagaipo, with reports from Rey Tutas)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol PNP denies torture of 5 slain NPA rebels in Bilar

The Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) blasted allegations of a left-leaning lawyers’ group that the five members of the New…

NPA commander, 4 other suspected rebels killed in Bilar clash

An elusive top commander of the New People’s Army (NPA) – Bohol Party Committee (BPC) was killed during an early…

Over P16 million shabu seized in Bohol in one day

In one day of six separate anti-illegal drug operations, more than P16.1 million worth of “shabu” were seized in the…

Top 6 in Regional Level Drug Watchlist falls in Maribojoc bust, yields P714k shabu

Joint anti-illegal drug operatives arrested a top drug dealer in the Regional Level Drug Watchlist in Barangay Aliguay, Maribojoc early…

P17.4 million shabu seized in Bohol in 3 days

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. In a “Panda” delivery style, a total…

Ex-drug convict nabbed anew in Tagbilaran buy-bust

A former drug convict recently released from prison was busted again by police operatives in an entrapment operation in Barangay…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply