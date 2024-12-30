ASF containment efforts intensified as Batuan barangay declared ‘infected zone’

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh) has ramped up efforts to contain African Swine Fever (ASF) in Poblacion Norte, Batuan, following its declaration as an infected zone of the said virus.

With the outbreak, Executive Order No. 61, Series of 2024, was issued by Acting Governor Tita Baja on December 23, formally declaring the barangay an ASF-infected zone.

In a letter sent by Dr. Meydalyn Paman, Officer-in-Charge of the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian, to Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado, updates on ASF containment activities in Batuan outlined the comprehensive measures being undertaken.

According to the letter dated December 28, serosurveillance was conducted on 54 blood samples, including 6 from Purok 6 and 3 from Purok 3, which revealed 2 positive cases in each purok, thereby prompting swift action.

Geotagging was also completed to establish precise coordinates necessary for implementing ASF zoning protocols in the affected area.

Furthermore, daily health monitoring of pigs within the declared zones ensures early detection and prevention of further infections.

Preventive measures, such as providing polynets to enclose pigpens, were also implemented to deter possible carriers like chickens and doves.

In addition, contact tracing identified two hog raisers involved in a “boar for hire” operation, which has become a critical component of the containment strategy.

Depopulation of 91 pigs belonging to 23 households in Puroks 3 and 6 was carried out to effectively prevent the spread of ASF.

Meanwhile, continuous border control and checkpoints have been established to restrict movement and ensure compliance with quarantine measures.

Daily disinfection of infected areas, burial sites, and pigpens is ongoing to maintain biosecurity and mitigate any further risks.

Simultaneously, document processing for indemnification and cash assistance is underway to support affected families, highlighting the provincial government’s commitment under Governor Aumentado’s Strategic Change Agenda to resilient agriculture and food security.

Recently, PGBh distributed a total indemnification and financial assistance on December 13 worth P1,104,000.00 to the 144 swine raisers of San Vicente in San Miguel, who were affected by the ASF.

With these comprehensive containment measures in place, Bohol remains steadfast in its mission to protect its swine industry and ensure food security while advancing sustainable practices. (PIMO/JSS)