Declare Ubay under state of calamity, MDRRMO urges SB

January 9, 2025
January 9, 2025

Two local government offices in Ubay on Wednesday recommended to the town’s Sangguniang Bayan (SB) to place the municipality under a state of calamity to bolster efforts against the spread of the African Swine Fever (ASF).

The Ubay Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) and Municipal Agriculture Office presented data which showed that the virus has spread across three barangays in the first-class municipality.

According to Municipal Agriculturist Marianito Doydora, the town has qualified to be placed under a state of calamity based on the guidelines of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

NDRRMC Memorandum Order No. 60 (2019) states that when widespread destruction of livestock affects two or more barangays, the SB, upon the recommendation of the MDRRMO, may declare the entire municipality under a state of calamity.

“Mao pud niy request sa 10 ka mga barangays including sa mga adjacent na mga barangay na suportahan sila financially ilabina sa checkpoints ug upan pang mga logistics mao ng mi duol gyud mi sa Sanggunian na ilang ideklarar ang [State of Calamity] kay usa ni sa makatabang aside sa mga control measures na makaya ra sa atong opisino ,” said Doydora.

The town has so far overseen the depopulation of 127 pigs which have tested positive of ASF across the three villages.  

Doydora said a state of calamity would allow the local governments to use appropriate funds, including their Quick Response Fund, to address the crisis.

“Ang mahitabo ana makakuha og funding ug tabang pinansyal. Usa pod na aron ma control ang prices kay usahay magpahimos man gud ning mga mo baligya ug mo palit,” he said.  

Doydora added that the community also plays a key role in the drive against ASF. He noted that early reporting of cases is crucial in preventing the spread of ASF, urging hog owners to notify authorities if pigs show even the slightest symptoms including sluggishness.

“Ang atong nakita na pinaka importante na buhaton ang information drive kay ang mga taw ang dako’g role. Kay kung sila maksabot, mo tuo sila sa atong recommendations, mo pugong sila sa  mga entries, unya dili nila ipagawas ang ilang mga affected na baboy instead of tago-taguan,” he said. (A. Doydora)

