ASF detected in Carmen, Ubay, San Miguel

January 2, 2025
January 2, 2025

Authorities have recorded cases of the African swine fever (ASF) in four barangays in the province of Bohol.

Rommy Garcia, supervising agriculturist of the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian, said the latest cases of the disease were detected in Barangay Nueva Vida Norte in Carmen town on December 28, 2024.

This prompted the provincial government to conduct a depopulation of around pigs within the 100-meter radius of where the virus was first detected in the village.

“Ga meeting na ta with our counterparts sa municipal LGU sa Carmen sa pag implemetar sa checkpoints ug ubang border control measures,” Garcia said.

Meanwhile, areas within a 300-meter radius will be placed under surveillance to determine if the disease was able to spread.

Samples from pigs within the same area have been subjected to testing.

According to Garcia, transportation of pigs to and from the area is also strictly prohibited.

The highly contagious and deadly viral disease which affects only hogs was also previously detected in the villages of Poblacion Norte, Batuan; Barangay Bayongan, San Miguel boundary and San Francisco, Ubay.

The same safety protocols to prevent the spread of the disease have also been implemented in the said towns. (A. Doydora)

