Resort raises concern over seawall construction at Alona

The ongoing construction of a seawall along Alona Beach in Panglao has raised concerns that the structure may shrink the area’s iconic beachfront—long dubbed as Bohol’s “mini Boracay.”

Leeds Trompeta, manager of Amorita Resort, questioned whether proper scientific studies—particularly by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)—were conducted prior to the start of the project. He stressed the need to understand the long-term environmental impact of the intervention.

“I’m not saying it’s alarming just yet, but it’s definitely something we should be concerned about,” Trompeta said. “Why wait until it’s too late when we can ensure now that everything is done properly and sustainably?”

Trompeta emphasized that without a comprehensive environmental assessment, the construction could result in irreversible damage—including the total loss of Alona’s beachfront. He also called for transparency on TIEZA’s long-term plans should environmental issues emerge as a result of the seawall.

Although Amorita Resort lies outside the Alona Beach zone, Trompeta insisted that any business operating near protected coastlines must account for environmental consequences. He also raised questions about consultations with local tribal communities prior to construction.

The project is implemented by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) in response to appeals from the Panglao LGU, the provincial government, and local stakeholders.

In contrast, Uco Trotin, president of the Alona Beach Community Association, Inc. (ABCAI), voiced strong support for the initiative, saying many business owners welcomed the government’s response to years of calls for coastal protection.

Trotin said seawalls have long existed in the area, but were dismantled following the 2018 Boracay closure, based on recommendations to restore the beach’s natural state. Their removal, however, exposed the coast to erosive forces, especially after Typhoon Odette and several southwest monsoon (habagat) episodes.

“Erosion will continue whether or not there is a wall. That’s a fact. That’s why we need this barrier while preparing for nourishment,” Trotin explained.

He said Phase 1 focuses on building protective seawalls in the most vulnerable areas, while Phase 2 involves beach nourishment—a process widely used in other countries but not yet mainstream in the Philippines.

Trotin warned that without protective measures, micro, small, and medium enterprises along the beachfront could suffer lasting damage. He also shared that Tourism Secretary Cristina Frasco, during a recent visit, observed the degraded state of Alona and was urged by stakeholders to back rehabilitation efforts.

The project, led by the national government in coordination with property owners, aims to balance immediate structural protection with long-term ecological rehabilitation.