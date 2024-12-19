BFAR warns Bohol residents to avoid contact with dead sperm whale

Residents of Banacon Island, off the southern town of Getafe, have been advised to avoid close contact with the carcass of a sperm whale (Physeter macrocephalus) for safety reasons, a fisheries official said Wednesday.

Mario Ruinata, regional director of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR)-Central Visayas, issued the advisory after a 14.40-meter-long sperm whale was found dead drifting near the island.

The whale had a girth of 6 meters, a fluke measuring 2.6 meters, and flippers of 1.23 meters.

“The public is advised to avoid the carcass for safety reasons. Decaying animal remains may harbor harmful bacteria, parasites, or other pathogens that could pose health risks,” Ruinata said.

An initial investigation by BFAR, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and the local government of Getafe revealed significant injuries in the whale’s ventral region (abdomen).

Ruinata noted that further investigation may be needed to determine the exact cause of death.

He urged residents to stay away from the area for safety until appropriate protocols are implemented

Meanwhile, Getafe Municipal Agriculturist Jonas Luega said the carcass is set to undergo a necropsy to determine the whale’s cause of death.

According to Luega, they are awaiting the arrival of members of the Manila-based Balyena.Org which will conduct the necropsy.

As of Wednesday, the carcass remained near a mangrove area off the shore of Banacon but authorities were already looking for a burial spot for the whale.

“Mangita pa mi og paagi na asa to malubong na duol-duol kay maglisod na mi og dala adto sa mainland,” said Luega.

He said the carcass would have to be cut into chunks for it to be buried due to its large size, while the mammal’s bones will be placed under the custody of the Bohol museum for preservation.

“I-chop g’yud na siya kay lisod malubong og di kay dako man kaayo unya kung dad-on sa mainland, wala tay makinarya na mo alsa unya ni baho-baho na ang karne,” he added. (PNA, with a report from A. Doydora)