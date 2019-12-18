DTI Bohol warns against uncertified Christmas lights











The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Bohol reminded the public to refrain from buying uncertified and substandard Christmas lights which could pose as major fire hazards.

According to DTI provincial director Maria Soledad Balistoy, buyers should only purchase Christmas lights with International Commodity Clearance (ICC) for imported products and Philippine Standard (PS) stickers for locally made ones.

“Lisod na kaayo og di nato ni bantayan kay maka-cause man gud ni siya og sunog—mga uncertified Christmas lights na di ta ka sigurado og ni-agi ba g’yud sila og klaro na quality control and inspection,” Balistoy said.

The DTI’s consumer protection division has been conducting regular inspections of establishments particularly in Tagbilaran City since November but Balistoy noted that their office is undermanned to ensure that no illegal Christmas lights are sold province-wide.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that they have already inspected most of the stores and markets in the city but noted that they will have to continuously repeat the operation throughout the days leading to Christmas.

“Kasagaran na establishment sa Tagbilaran nasudlan nana nila pero dili ra na one time na inspection nila, balik-balikan na nila kay posibli man na at the time na ga inspect sila wala silay nakit-an,” she added.

According to Balistoy, the DTI will confiscate uncertified Christmas lights and file complaints against the violating vendors.

So far, the agency has not encountered and confiscated illegal Christmas lights during its inspections.

“Gawas sa kuhaon ilang produkto naa silay atubangon na mga kaso, ato silang e-penalize,” she said.

Meanwhile, the DTI called on the public to immediately report to their office or consumer protection desks scattered in various establishments in the city those found to be selling Christmas lights without ICC or PS stickers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DTI has been annually launching nationwide crackdowns on those selling uncertified Christmas lights, as yuletide season-related products become highly in demand on days leading to the holidays. (Rey Tutas)