Tagbilaran FS named ‘Best City Fire Station’ in Central Visayas











The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has recognized the Tagbilaran City Fire Station (TCFS) as the “Best City Fire Station” in the entire Central Visayas for 2019.

DILG Assistant Secretary for Public Safety and Security Alexander Macario and BFP-7 regional director Senior Superintendent Gilbert Dolot gave the plaque of recognition to TCFS chief Sr. Insp. Marlyn Macatangay during the 46th Fire Service Recognition Day at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino in Cebu City on Tuesday.

According to Macatangay, the BFP VII Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence (PRAISE) committee assessed the overall performance of fire stations across the region prior to the awarding ceremonies.

The committee looked into the operational readiness, personnel discipline, administration and cleanliness of the stations, she said.

Macatangay and 51 other TCFS personnel were also accorded the Medalya ng Papuri in line with their recognition as personnel of the “Best City Fire Station.”

Meanwhile, TCFS Fire Safety and Enforcement Section chief Engr. Benitor Silos was recognized as the “Best Non-Uniformed Personnel of the Year.”

Macatangay thanked the local government unit of Tagbilaran City for its support for the TCFS’ projects and programs which she said helped them in attaining the award.

“Malaki kasi yung tulong ng LGU sa amin, sa mga programs sa Bureau of Fire and Protection,” she said.

In a statement, the BFP noted that the award showed the strong partnership between the BFP and the Tagbilaran City government.

“Kini timaan sa lig-ong pagtinabangay ug paghiusa sa matag usa ka bumbero inubanan sa suporta sa lokal nga panggoberno sa syudad sa Tagbilaran nga gipanguluhan ni Hon. Mayor Baba Yap aron makab-ot ang kaayohan para sa katawhan,” it said. (RT)

