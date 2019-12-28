Bohol cops firing guns for New Year merrymaking to be dismissed











Police officers firing their guns for merrymaking during the New Year celebrations will not be tolerated, said Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) director Col. Jonathan Cabal.

According to Cabal, trigger-happy cops caught indiscriminately firing their guns during New Year’s Eve next week will be dismissed from the service.

“Once they cross the line na sila po ay nag violate then madismiss sila sa serbisyo at makukulong pa sila,” he said.

However, Bohol’s top cop expressed confidence that his troops will not commit the violation, saying that he trusts the police men and women of the BPPO.

“I trusts my men na hindi sila ganun ka unprofessional dahil alam naman nila na bawal yun at alam nila na makakadisgrasya ‘yun,” he said.

The BPPO is aiming to have “zero incidents” of indiscriminate firing during the New Year revelry.

Meanwhile, Tagbilaran City police chief Lt. Col. Oscar Boyles reminded the public of the total ban on firecracker use in the city as part of safety measures implemented for the New Year.

According to Boyles, those caught selling firecrackers will be arrested while their supplies will be seized.

“Bawal tayo ngayon sa firecracker, wala tayong pinapayagan na magtinda,” he said. (A. Doydora)