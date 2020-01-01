NEDA chief’s family offers scholarship for Boholano seminarians











The family of the nation’s chief economist, who is a Boholano, has launched a scholarship program for aspiring priests in the province which has been widely deemed as one of the country’s top producers of Catholic clerics.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia through an exclusive interview over station dyRD on Monday announced the launching of the program dubbed “John Roberto M. Pernia Sacerdotal Scholarship” in honor of his late older brother Msgr. John Pernia who passed away in January, 2019.

“Ang gastuhan namo kanang graduate sa theology gikan sa IHMS (Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary) sa Taloto,” he said.

The program which is supported by Ernesto and his six living siblings is intended for “poor but deserving” Boholano students.

“Gusto namo mapili tong promising kanang makita talaga nimo na mukhang mo succeed ni, molampos g’yud,” he added.

The initiative is a “perpetual scholarship” wherein one beneficiary is chosen each year. His studies will be fully supported by the scholarship fund from the first until the fourth year as a theology student at the IHMS.

In front: (left to right) Rev. Fr. Antonio Pernia, Bishop Alberto Uy, Mercedes Pernia Hugo, Fr. Harold Parilla, Ruby Pernia, Joseph Pernia; at the back (left to right): Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, Elena Pernia and Corazon Pernia-Rodis

Bishop Abet Uy of the Diocese of Tagbilaran and Fr. Harold Parilla of the IHMS received the Pernias’ scholarship offer at the Bishop’s Palace in Tagbilaran City on Monday.

“Grateful to the siblings of Msgr. John Pernia for the Scholarship Grant they offer for poor, deserving Boholano seminarians,” Uy said in a Facebook post.

It was the second scholarship launched by the Pernia family comprised of Fr. Antonio Pernia, who was the superior general of the Society of the Divine Word (SVD) from 2000 to 2012, Corazon Pernia-Rodis, Socorro Pernia Veloso, Ernesto, Mercedes Pernia Hugo, Rosario Pernia Velasquez, Joseph Pernia, and Milagros Pernia Ordoñez and John who have passed away.

According to Ernesto, they also earlier offered a scholarship grant for senior high school students of the Holy Spirit School of Tagbilaran City.

“Mao gihapon ang criterion nga Boholano, dunay maayong academic performance na underprivileged pero kanang deserving,” he said.

The scholarship program for underprivileged HSS students was established prior to the death of John and in honor of the Pernia siblings’ parents Juan C. Pernia and Petra Del Mar. (A. Doydora)