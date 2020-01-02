Lack of cash in Tagbilaran ATMs ‘inevitable’ on New Year’s Day











The lack of cash inside automated teller machines is “inevitable” during the holiday season, said an official of the Bohol Bankers Association (BBA) amid complaints from the public on several empty ATMs across Tagbilaran City on New Year’s Day and days surrounding it.

According to BBA president Elena Deligero, the volume of people withdrawing their money through ATMs tends to rise on Christmas Day and the New Year causing the shortage of cash inside the machines as most banks remain closed for the holidays.

“Dili na siya malikayan. Mao na among nakita basta New Year ug Christmas, pero kasagaran g’yud is New Year historically kay ang mga taw mo withdraw g’yud,” said Deligero.

Deligero issued the statement after several complaints were raised on the issue through station dyRD’s landline and “textklamo” numbers.

The respective banks which own the ATMs need to issue clearances before the machines are reloaded, said Deligero.

Banks however have different policies that often involve many processes which require manpower including security personnel before the approval is issued.

“Dili man ta ka hala-hala mo agto sa atong machine, mag-open ang mga officers without approval,” she said.

Deligero noted that some banks prepare clearances for the holidays in case their machines run out of cash, but this is not the case for all branches.

The BBA official suggested for the public to withdraw their money prior to the holidays or make over-the-counter transactions to avoid inconvenience.

She also said that ATM card holders may use the device to make debit transactions in various establishments instead of using cash. (A. Doydora)