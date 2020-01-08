Balite named acting governor anew

Topic |  
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Balite named acting governor anew

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

For the second time in less than a month, acting Vice Governor Victor Balite has been designated as the acting governor of the province.

Balite, who was elected as senior member of the Provincial Board, took over as Bohol’s chief executive starting Monday through a memorandum issued by acting Governor Rene Relampagos who has been out of the province for over three days for an official trip.

According to Balite, the memorandum did not specify when Relampagos would return.

“Way giingon. Ang iyang gibutang didto is until such time na mo balik siya then I will go back to my usual work as acting vice governor,” he said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Prior to Balite’s designation, Relampagos named provincial legal officer Atty. Nilo Ahat as officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Office of the Governor for three days.

Balite however clarified that an elected official may designate any Capitol employee to temporarily sit as OIC of his office if he or she would only be absent for three days or less.

The official would then be mandated to observe the rule on succession of the Local Government Code if the absence exceeds three days.

“Sa dugay nakong basa-basa ana, nakasabot na g’yud ko na basta di lang palapason og three days pwede siya maka-designate sa OIC any person na naa sa Kapitolyo nagtrabaho, mao si Attorney Nilo iyang gi-designate,” said Balite.

Balite also noted that memorandum for his appointment did not specify why Relampagos was out of the province.

He said that the reason should have been specified for the benefit of the public.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Mas maayo na mahibaw ang publiko in fairness sa tanan, in fairness pud kang sir Rene Relampagos,” he added.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

In mid-December, Balite was also named acting governor due to Relampagos’ absence.

The entire process was set in motion after the Sandiganbayan ordered the 90-day mandatory suspension of Governor Arthur Yap which stemmed from a case filed against him and several others for alleged involvement in the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scam.

Section 13 of Republic Act 3019, also known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, mandates the suspension of a public official from office pending prosecution for any offense involving public funds or property or fraud on the government.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Yap’s suspension order was served by the DILG on November 19, rendering his office vacant until the end of his suspension on February 17, 2020. (R. Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Tagbilaran SK president steps down, bids farewell

The Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) federated president of Tagbilaran City Tom Vergara who concurrently served as an ex-officio member of the…

CJ Peralta appoints Boholano justice as CA Cebu executive judge

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta has designated Court of Appeals (CA) Associate Justice Gabriel Ingles, a Bohol native, as executive justice…

Almost 6,000 GIP beneficiaries in Bohol to get full payment this month

Almost 6,000 intern-beneficiaries of the P280-million Government Internship Program (GIP) in Bohol will be getting their final payment for their…

Bohol gets new DILG provincial director

A new provincial director for the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Bohol assumed office on Friday amid a…

Bohol cops firing guns for New Year merrymaking to be dismissed

Police officers firing their guns for merrymaking during the New Year celebrations will not be tolerated, said Bohol Provincial Police…

Bishop Uy urges public to refrain from using firecrackers for cleaner air

Bishop Abet Uy of the Diocese of Tagbilaran called on the public to refrain from lighting up firecrackers and fireworks…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply