Registration for 2022 polls to start next week











Bohol Provincial Election Supervisor Eliseo Labaria has confirmed that voter registration for the 2022 national and local elections will resume on Monday next week.

Aspiring registrants may apply for registration at Commission on Election (Comelec) offices across the province from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

According to Labaria, an applicant must be at least 18 years of age on or before Election Day which is on May 9, 2022.

Those who intend to transfer their registration need to bring a valid ID.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who registered for the postponed Sangguniang Kabataan and Barangay polls need not register anymore for the 2022 elections as they will already be included among regular voters.

Labaria said that Comelec offices will accept applications until September 30, 2021.

Their offices will be open even on holidays except on Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Christmas Day and the New Year.

The top local Comelec official called on qualified voters to start registering early to have adequate time to thresh out issues that could arise with their registration.

This would also allow the public to avoid the usual congestion during last-minute applications. (RT)