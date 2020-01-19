‘Tabang Taal’ raises fund for homeless











Evacuees take shelter at an evacuation center in Batangas. | Photo: via Getty Images/Alejandro Ernesto

With thousands of residents in nearby Taal Volcano still homeless, kind-hearted Boholanos are united in sending their assistance.

“Tabang Taal”, a fund raising campaign launched by the Bohol Chronicle Radio Corp last Thursday during the InyongAlagad program generated P286,000 as of yesterday afternoon.

The cash donation which will be sent to the Diocese of Imus is accepted until Feb. 24 at the DYRD studios.

Meanwhile, relief goods can be sent to Camp Bernido under the auspices of the Provincial Government of Bohol.

Anthony Damalerio told the Chronicle that the relief goods will be stocked at Camp Bernido until the ash fall warning be lifted in Taal area. A C-130 plane of the Philippine Airforce will pick up the relief goods here.

The donors of the cash donation:

