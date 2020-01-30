Boholana ranks 5th in 2020 Architect Licensure Examinations











A Boholana emerged as among the top performers in the January 2020 Architect Licensure Examination, based on the results released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Wednesday.

Charimae Dano Budiongan, 24, who is a native of Loay, Bohol placed 5th in the exams with a score of 82.60 percent outperforming 2,225 others who took the test.

According to the PRC, 1,242 out of 2,229 individuals passed the exams which were held on January 24 and January 26, 2020.

Budiongan who graduated in 2017 consistently made the dean’s list at the University of San Carlos in Cebu.

She told the Chronicle that she was only hoping to pass the exams and was surprised when she found out that she was among the top performers.

“Wala g’yud ko nag expect na masulod ko sa top 10 akong gi expect ra na maka pasar ko,” she said.

Budiongan will be the first architect in their family if she decides to take on architecture as her career. She said that her parents are running a general merchandise store in Loay.

She said that for the meantime she wants to stay in her home in Loay to spend time with her family and think about her career plans.

“Diri sa ko sa Loay magrest with my family kay dugay-dugay nasad wala naka spend time ug para sad makahuna-huna og unsa next step,” Budiongan added.

Meanwhile, Rhicel Gonzales Sapasap from Saint Louis University topped the exams with a score of 84 percent.

She was followed by Megan Joyce Herrera Cruz from the University of the Philippines – Diliman (UP-Diliman), and Denzel Lance Leon Dantis from Mapua University at Top 2. Both garnered a score of 83.20 percent.

Others who made it into the Top 10 are Austin Carl Sugui Equipaje from University of Santo Tomas (4th, 82.90 percent); Jertz Ken Glinoga Brillon from the UP – Diliman (6th, 82.50 percent); Jeremiah Cerdeña Jacobo from Technological Institute of the Philippines – Quezon City, and Krizia Made Domingo Marzan from Far Eastern University-Manila (7th, 82 percent); Edith Joy Pialago Supat from Silliman University (8th, 81,90 percent); Mariga Regina Victoria Morada Polotan from University of Santo Tomas (9th, 81.80 percent); and Jenny Ngala Diwayan from the University of Baguio (10th, 81.70 percent). (A. Doydora)