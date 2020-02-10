No rush to buy 14 vehicles —Capitol











The Sangguniang Panlalawigan may defer the purchase of new vehicles, in consideration of the issues besetting the province now—the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and the lockdown against the African Swine Flu (ASF).

This was confirmed by elected governor Art Yap, based on the message he got from the Members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan who had kept him abreast of the happenings in the province while was in Japan to attend to the World Bank Conference.

The purchase of the new vehicles may be justified to save on the maintenance cost, but Yap said this must be weighed with the concern on public health and public health should be priority.

In addition to the nCov issue, Yap said that the province is on lockdown again to pork products and live pigs from other Mindanao to prevent ASF from getting into the province.

With this situation now, Yap said he advised the members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan to listen to the sentiments of the people and talk to the media to also give the people an update as to how they respond to the issue.

This is in response to the clamor that the provincial government should address the logistics required in responding to the nCov issue such as providing face masks, disinfectant and others.

Amid the issue, Yap said he apologizes to the people and asked the public to not take it against the officials because the officials are doing their best for the people.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan recently passed Resolution 2020-070, “approving the purchase of 14 brand new vehicles for the use of the SP members and the Office of the Vice Governor”.

The resolution sponsored by SP Member Aldner R. Damalerio was co-sponsored by SP Members Frans Gelaine Garcia and Dionisio Victor Balite.

One of the justifications for the proposed purchase of new vehicles is the fact that most of the service vehicles being used now by the SP members are costing the province around P300,000 for maintenance from time to time because of “mechanical issues ranging from the simple to severe”.

It is also explained in the resolution that SP members and the vice governor need to visit the constituents in the barangays as part of their mandate.

Moreover, funds have been appropriated for the purpose.

The resolution approving the purchase of 14 vehicles is in compliance with the requirement set by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).