Bohol transport group to stop colorum ops











Governor Arthur Yap takes a selfie with tourist transport operators during the signing of the confederation agreement establishing the Bohol Tourist Transport Operators Group at the Capitol on Tuesday. | Photo: via Bert Gacera

Legitimate tourist transport operators in Bohol formed a confederation that would fortify the fight against colorum vehicles through improved services.

Gov. Arthur Yap advised the Department of Tourism (DOT)-accredited land tourist transport operators to tilt at colorum vehicles by making their services more preferable.

Yap attended the signing of the confederation agreement by the Bohol DOT-accredited land tourist transport operators and the Bohol Tourist Transport Operators Group yesterday which begins the process of self-regulation.

The group, now known as the Bohol Confederation of Tourist Transport Services Provider (BCTTSP), eyes for uniform rates, clean vehicles, and eradication of colorum vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The transport group welcomed this as it would boost their market.

The confederation of tourist transport operators is in response to the requirement for a consolidated operation of tourist transport services in the province that will deliver a transport system that is reliable, safe, accessible, environmentally sound, and comfortable as set in the tourism master plan of the provincial government.

This is in accordance with the national standard set by the Department of Transportation under Administrative Order 2017-11.

The group recognizes that “a centralized dispatching system of tourist vehicles in the Bohol Panglao International Airport and in the Port of Tagbilaran City, as well as in all ports in the province is much desired” to establish reliable, safe, and accessible transport services.”

Aside from the airport and the port in Tagbilaran, they will also operate a centralized dispatching system of tourist vehicles in the ports of Loon, Tubigon, Getafe, Talibon, Ubay, Jagna, Loay, and any airports and seaports that may be opened in the future.

The newly formed transport confederation also intends to advance what the members believe is their “inherent right, under the laws of the Republic of the Philippines and to provide efficient, effective, reliable transport system and services to its members and the commuting public”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The confederation will also provide representation of its members as their voice to the government, national and local, pertaining to regulatory concerns, as well as, provide services to them on operational and business practices and standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The confederation also ensures quality transport services for tourists and visitors to Bohol, in terms of safety and convenience, and create in them a ‘must return experience’ in light of the fact that transport services is a vital component of the tourism industry.”

The confederation will “act as an umbrella for the determination of viable route plan in the identified tourist destination of Bohol, and to recommend issuance of franchises to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).”

Yap also thanked Bohol mayors for sending the municipal planning officers and the tourism officers to come up with unified transport routes all over Bohol to avoid congestion, ensure greater coverage of vehicles and better uniform rates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor told them that the provincial government is willing to invest in municipal tourism projects.

In fact, Yap is eyeing on recommending to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, funding tourism projects in Panglao, Carmen and Bilar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The confederation will also “provide a responsible transport services that carries the tourists, as the life-blood of tourism economy, giving the tourists and visitors” a satisfactory experience- -a rather ‘must return experience’ “thereby making a profitable business for all stakeholders, whether of direct or collateral or parallel interests.”