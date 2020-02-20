PDEA Bohol eyes in-island destruction of seized drugs











The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Bohol is now looking for ways to destroy confiscated illegal drugs in the province in front of the public and with full media coverage, a move projected to finally douse speculation that seized narcotics in the island are being recycled.

The initiative is still in its planning stage but the agency’s local office is hoping for the plan to materialize within the year, said PDEA Bohol chief investigator Geoffrey Flores.

“We are taking appropriate actions for this destruction of dangerous drugs to materialize diri sa atong probinsya sa Bohol,” he said.

Destruction of the dangerous drugs seized by all law enforcement agencies in the province such as the PDEA, National Bureau of Investigation and the police will be through an incinerator.

PDEA Bohol does not have an incinerator but it can partner with establishments that own the equipment such as crematoriums.

Currently, seized drugs in Bohol are transported to Cebu and then incinerated by the PDEA 7 after a court order is issued, while drugs used in courts as evidence are melted and then flushed down the toilet.

But Flores expressed optimism that the mulled in-island destruction of confiscated narcotics will push through before the year ends.

“Hopefully when the time comes, we will be inviting you to witness, and possibly have live coverage para makita sa public na naa g’yud tay mga lakang na gibuhat para mawala ang mga doubts,” he said.

Last year, law enforcement agencies particularly the Philippine National Police came under fire due to the “ninja cop” issue that hounded the PNP with no less than its former chief Oscar Albayalde at the center of the controversy.

“Ninja cop” pertained to a police officer who used and pilfered confiscated illegal drugs.

Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) director Colonel Jonathan Cabal earlier lamented the spillover of the issue which caused public distrust of the police even in Bohol and fueled speculations that seized drugs in the province were being “recycled.”

Cabal who said that he would “kill” those under his command proven to be among the so-called ninja cops assured the public that there will be no recycling or reselling of seized illegal drugs under his watch.

Based on data from the BPPO, a total of 8,745 grams of shabu were seized during police anti-drug operations in the province in 2019.

The confiscated contraband were estimated to be worth P59.4 million. (with AD)