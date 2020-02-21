CVIRAA Meet to push through in March

CVIRAA Meet to push through in March

The Department of Education (DepEd) has announced that Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet which was earlier postponed due to the global Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) scare will push through from March 15 to 21, 2020.

Desiderio Deligero, chief of DepEd Bohol’s School Governance and Operations Division, on Thursday confirmed that the CVIRAA Meet will still be held in Dumaguete City.

The meet was initially set on February 22 to 29 but it was postponed indefinitely after DepEd 7 earlier this month issued a memorandum calling for the suspension of all national activities for the month of February.

The event is expected to draw 14,000 delegates from across the region.

According to Deligero, Bohol will be sending an 800-strong delegation to the meet which will be participated by 18 other contingents.

Other teams are from Negros Oriental, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Dumageute City, Cebu Province, Tagbilaran City, Mandaue City, Danao City, Bayawan City, City of Naga, Talisay City, Bogo City, Toledo City, Bais City, Siquijor, Guihulngan City, Carcar City and Tanjay.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier “strongly” urged the public to refrain from attending events with large crowds to avoid being infected with Covid-19.

There have been three confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, but contact-tracing for those who interacted with one of the three was focused in Central Visayas including Bohol.

The number of patients under investigation (PUIs) for suspected infection of the disease in Central Visayas reached 51 at one point.

However, there were already zero PUIs in the region as of Thursday afternoon. (rt)

