Mango fruit tree rehab projects launched in Bohol

In an effort to rehabilitate the already non-productive mango fruit trees aging 20-28 years in the province of Bohol, the Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh) through the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) has launched the Mango Fruit Trees Rehabilitation Projects last Wednesday in Macaas Nursery, Macaas, Tubigon, Bohol.

Reinerio Makinano for and in behalf of Governor Art C. Yap together with Mario Silagan, Municipal High Value Commercial Crop coordinator; Jannes D. Cantones, Officer-in-Charge, Municipal Agriculture Office-Loon; Gertrudes S. Fuentes, Head, Crops Division – OPA; and Rufa S. Ugay, Head, High Value Commercial Crop Development Program(HVCCDP) Section – OPA led the turned over of chemicals, flower inducer and organic fertilizers to mango growers through Eduardo Anga, president, Mango Growers and Service Provider Association (MGSPA).

Makinano said that Bohol needs more mango fruit production to answer the demand of the growing population of the Boholanos and the influx of tourists who have come in the province being a tourist destination.

He said the PGBh under the Yap and Relampagos administration has been looking forward to expand or sustain the mango industry in the province, thus these projects have been established by undergoing rehabilitation of the mango trees aging 20-25 through pruning, applying organic fertilizer and flower inducer.

MGSPA pres. Anga thanked the PGBh for giving them the inputs to include the technology on how to grow mango trees.

Ugay gave the statement of purpose and technical briefing and demo on pruning and fertilization to the mango growers.

She said that those non-bearing fruits mango trees can be rehabilitated in order to bear fruits through pruning and applying fertilizers and flower inducer.

Mayor William Richard Jao of Tubigon also thanked the provincial government that in his town the Mango Fruit Trees Rehabilitation Projects had launched.

Mayor Jao said that in Tubigon there are so many non-productive mango fruit trees that need to be rabilitated.

In the ceremonial turnover Fuentes delivered her welcome message while Silagan formally closed the program. (Atoy Cosap)

