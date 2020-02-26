49 Bohol, CV cops graduate from investigation course

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

49 Bohol, CV cops graduate from investigation course

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A total of 49 police officers of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7, mostly from Bohol, graduated from the 45-day Investigation Officers Basic Course (IOBC) which was held in the province.

Brigadier Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro, PRO 7 director, and Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) director Col. Jonathan Cabal led the commencement exercises at the Bohol Tropics Resort in Tagbilaran City on Wednesday afternoon.

A total of 34 chiefs of police and unit commanders of the BPPO graduated from the course, while the other graduates were from the Siquijor Provincial Police Office, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7, Regional Internal Affairs Service and Lapu-Lapu City Police Office.

A lone policeman from the Davao City Police Office also graduated from the course.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The IOBC Class 136-2019 started the course on October 30, 2019.

Ferro, in brief speech before the graduates, highlighted the importance of enhancing investigation skills in police officers.

The region’s top cop said that investigation skills are crucial in building cases that will prosper in court. He urged the graduates to utilize their newly acquired investigative techniques in solving cases and stamping out criminality.

“Investigation is a crucial factor in trying to stop criminality, terrorism and the likes. Kamo who finished this course, I hope that you’d be part of the PRO 7’s wings para maging successful,” Ferro said.

“Put your skills into use and help your stations achieve higher accomplishments. As investigators, you have the power to see through things and sift information which accelerate investigations and progress of cases,” he added.

The IOBC is the third step in the Philippine National Police’s “Ladderized Investigative Training Program” (LITP).

 ADVERTISEMENT 

As stipulated in National Police Commission Memorandum Circular 2013-002, the LITP investigation courses are as follows: Criminal Investigation Course (CIC), Police Detective Course (PDC), Investigation Officer Basic Course (IOBC) and Investigation Officer Management Course (IOMC). (RT)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Livelihood crafts center for basket-weavers, product showcase in Antequera eyed

The provincial government is pushing for the establishment of a livelihood craft center in Antequera to showcase its world-class baskets…

Yap bats for state-of-the-art district hospitals

CEBU CITY — Governor Arthur Yap has bared his plan to modernize health services in province-run hospitals and clinics in…

PDEA Bohol eyes in-island destruction of seized drugs

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Bohol is now looking for ways to destroy confiscated illegal drugs in the…

TaRSIER 117 to get mobile command center next month

The TaRSIER 117, Bohol’s emergency response unit, is set to acquire a P6.5 million mobile command center as part of…

Danao adventure park opens Visayas’ first ‘Giant Swing’

The local government unit (LGU) of Danao on Monday inaugurated the Giant Swing, the newest attraction at the Eco/Extreme Adventure…

Container port in Maribojoc ‘65%’ done, says mayor

The expansion of the Maribojoc Port which is being eyed to become a major cargo port is about “65 percent”…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply