Ceres to use 6 buses to ply 2 new Tagbilaran-Dauis-Panglao routes











The Southern Start Bus Transit, Inc. (SSBTI) is adding two new routes within the island of Panglao in a bid to meet the growing demand for public transport in the tri-locality area of Tagbilaran City, Dauis and Panglao.

Johnny Taganas, SSBTI operation manager, said that they will deploy five ordinary “yellow buses” and one air-conditioned bus to service the new routes starting Monday next week.

The six buses are divided into two groups and will ply both sides of the Anos Fonacier Circumferential Road (formerly the Panglao Island Circumferential Road).

According to Taganas, the round-Panglao Island trips start at 6 a.m. from the Integrated Bus Terminal in Tagbilaran City. Two units will cross to Panglao through the Dauis Bridge but one bus will travel clockwise, while the other counterclockwise along the circumferential road.

Two buses each will follow the same routes at 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.

In the afternoon, the six buses will ply the same routes at 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Taganas said that one group will pass through Mayacabac, Catarman, Biking, San Isidro, Dao, Libaong, Bolod, Tawala, and Danao to reach the Alona area.

The other units will pass by the Dauis Church then head to Totolan, Songculan, Tabalong, Bingag, Tangnan, Bil-isan and Looc.

Both groups’ return trips to Tagbilaran are through the opposite side of where they came from.

Earlier, the SSBTI launched a Tagbilaran-Bohol Panglao International Airport route which is serviced by five shuttles which pass through the island’s interior road.

According to Taganas, the existing route was not enough to cover the riding public of the island. Due to the inadequate public transport services, SSBTI later received requests for the bus firm to offer a round-Panglao Island route.

“Base sa planning namo, kaning lima na existing kulang g’yud ni siya kay makita man g’yud nato sa figures,” he added.

The bus firm official noted that the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board conducted a survey and its result indicated that SSBTI could be allowed to provide an additional 12 units to service the island in the future. (A. Doydora)