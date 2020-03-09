COVID-19 cases in PH surge to 20 as 10 new cases confirmed

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

COVID-19 cases in PH surge to 20 as 10 new cases confirmed

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has surged to 20 after the Department of Health on Monday afternoon reported 10 more COVID-19 cases.

“DOH reported 10 more coronavirus cases on top of four new cases announced yesterday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 20,” DOH Assistant Sec. Ma. Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

According to the DOH, test results from the new cases were released today after samples were collected on March 6, 7, and 8.

“The Epidemiology Bureau (EB) of DOH is currently conducting comprehensive contact tracing activities for the said cases,” the DOH said in statement.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“DOH is also currently in coordination with concerned Local Government Units and Centers for Health Development for localized response and implementation of infection prevention and control measures,” it added.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

CVIRAA Meet postponed anew; Bohol delegation suspends training

The Department of Education (DepEd) has again postponed indefinitely the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet amid the nationwide…

Over 40 students in Loon ‘possessed by evil spirits’

Fear gripped a high school in Loon after at least 40 students were allegedly possessed by “evil spirits.”   Loon…

Bohol’s mental health hotline gets more callers; more volunteers needed

Bohol’s first volunteer-run mental health center is in need of more licensed mental health professionals as they have been getting…

47 towns, Tagbilaran ‘100%’ compliant with order for creation of anti-COVID 19 TWG

All municipalities of the province and Tagbilaran City are “100 percent” compliant with the national government’s call for them to…

CVIRAA Meet to push through in March

The Department of Education (DepEd) has announced that the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet, which was earlier postponed…

DENGUE UPDATE: 5 dead, 1167 infected in Bohol in first 39 days of 2020

While all eyes remain on the fast-spreading novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) which hogs the global and local headlines, dengue continues to…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply