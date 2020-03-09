COVID-19 cases in PH surge to 20 as 10 new cases confirmed











The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has surged to 20 after the Department of Health on Monday afternoon reported 10 more COVID-19 cases.

“DOH reported 10 more coronavirus cases on top of four new cases announced yesterday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 20,” DOH Assistant Sec. Ma. Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

According to the DOH, test results from the new cases were released today after samples were collected on March 6, 7, and 8.

“The Epidemiology Bureau (EB) of DOH is currently conducting comprehensive contact tracing activities for the said cases,” the DOH said in statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“DOH is also currently in coordination with concerned Local Government Units and Centers for Health Development for localized response and implementation of infection prevention and control measures,” it added.