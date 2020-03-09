Over 40 students in Loon ‘possessed by evil spirits’

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Over 40 students in Loon ‘possessed by evil spirits’

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Cantaongan High School in Barangay Cantaongon. | Jun Gutierrez

Fear gripped a high school in Loon after at least 40 students were allegedly possessed by “evil spirits.”  

Loon Parish priest Fr. Darwin Gitgano said that the mass hysteria happened amid a Mass during a recollection inside a high school in Loon at past 10 a.m. on Friday last week with some students having crying jags and were screaming and fainting.

The incident was later pinpointed to have happened at the Cantaongon High School in Barangay Cantaongon.

Gitgano said that most of the cases were caused by “spiritual harassment,” although others may have been possessed.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Kung dunay spiritual harassment, ang bata magkurog-kurog di siya kapugong sa iyang emotion, maghilak, tinga lang na kaloy mapungot, maglagot, mo singgit og kalit pero conscious siya,” Gitgano said.

“Og conscious pa siya, pasabot spiritual oppression ra na siya dili sanib. Ang total sanib, 100 percent ma wa na, wa sila kahibaw naunsa na siya. Ang usa ka bata ni sulti na iyang pangalan si Lucifer, pero ang bata wa g’yud intaw’n kalibutan,” he added.

However, Cantaongon High School principal Mario Garcia attributed the incident to fatigue caused by lack of sleep, excessive cellphone usage and intense dieting.

“Kasagaran g’yud mga tagdugay matog, ana sa gawas sa mga purok kay magduwa-duwa og cellphone kanang Mobile Legends ug unsa pang duwa diha,” Garcia said.

Garcia called on the parents of those affected by the incident to bar their children from using cellphones particularly for leisure or gaming.

He said that some of the children have not been under the direct supervision of their parents due to their work, while other students have been staying with their relatives, adding that this may have led the students to play or use cellphones excessively.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The school official suggested for parents or guardians to give their children food and drinks for their meals instead of money. He noted that the students could opt to use their cash allowance to pay for computer games or cellphone load instead of buying food.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Garcia, normal class scheduling resumed at the high school on Monday morning.

An alleged video of the incident spread on social media over the weekend but has been deleted as of Monday. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

COVID-19 cases in PH surge to 20 as 10 new cases confirmed

The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has surged to 20 after the Department of Health on…

CVIRAA Meet postponed anew; Bohol delegation suspends training

The Department of Education (DepEd) has again postponed indefinitely the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet amid the nationwide…

Bohol’s mental health hotline gets more callers; more volunteers needed

Bohol’s first volunteer-run mental health center is in need of more licensed mental health professionals as they have been getting…

47 towns, Tagbilaran ‘100%’ compliant with order for creation of anti-COVID 19 TWG

All municipalities of the province and Tagbilaran City are “100 percent” compliant with the national government’s call for them to…

CVIRAA Meet to push through in March

The Department of Education (DepEd) has announced that the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet, which was earlier postponed…

DENGUE UPDATE: 5 dead, 1167 infected in Bohol in first 39 days of 2020

While all eyes remain on the fast-spreading novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) which hogs the global and local headlines, dengue continues to…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply