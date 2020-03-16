Bohol’s 3 solons undergo self-quarantine amid COVID-19 scare

All three of the province’s House of Representatives members have started to undergo home-quarantine due to their previous frequent travel to Metro Manila which is now on community quarantine amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID 19) in the region.

Representatives Alexie Tutor of the third district, Aris Aumentado of the second district and Edgar Chatto of the first district were all confirmed to have undergone quarantine in their respective homes in the province.

According to Tutor, she is not showing symptoms of COVID 19 but she placed herself under quarantine in observance of government protocol to stave off the spread of the disease.

Antonieto Pernia, Aumentado’s chief of staff, said that the solon has not left his home since arriving in the province on Saturday last week.

As of Monday afternoon, only one legislator has tested positive for the disease, Senator Miguel Zubiri who is also now on home quarantine but is asymptomatic.  

An employee of the House of Representatives in Quezon City was also confirmed to have been infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, Dauis Mayor and League of Municipalities of the Philippines – Bohol president Miriam Sumaylo is also on a self-quarantine after attending the LMP’s general assembly in Pasay City last week.

Sumaylo’s self-quarantine which will last for 14 days came after Governor Arthur Yap directed all of the province’s mayors who attended the general assembly to isolate themselves.

Yap also ordered Bohol’s city and municipal councilors particularly those who were present during a convention of the Philippine Councilors’ League in Manila late last month, to undergo self-quarantine after a Negros Oriental councilor who attended the event died of COVID-19. (rt)

