150 Candijay habal-habal drivers ordered to stop ops, given food packs

At least 150 habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) drivers in the municipality of Candijay have been ordered to suspend operations as part of the local government unit’s (LGU) efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Third District Rep. Alexie Tutor, who is also the Candijay’s first lady, said that the town’s LGU imposed the suspension in accordance with the national government’s call for public transportation units to observe social distancing.

According to Tutor, all of the drivers were given food packs which contained four kilos of rice, eight canned goods and four coffee packs through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“Concentrate ang ato assistance sa mga affected like kaning mga habal-habal. If ever magpadayon ang quarantine, ipadayon usab ang support sa DSWD until ma exhaust,” she said.

The relief packs were intended for the five-day community quarantine period in Bohol, but Tutor noted that the DSWD will allocate more should the quarantine be extended.

Tutor clarified that motorcycles used for private matters may still be boarded by family members as passenger of the driver.

On Monday, Bohol was placed under a community quarantine banning all sea and air travel into the province and intensifying anti-COVID protocols.

The quarantine is initially set to be lifted on March 20, but the provincial government noted however that the it may be extended should it be deemed necessary. (R. Tutas)

