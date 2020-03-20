Some services at Gallares Hospital suspended amid COVID-19 scare

Some services at Gallares Hospital suspended amid COVID-19 scare

The Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH), the largest government hospital in the province, suspended several services including elective surgeries to decongest the facility in observance of the government’s calls for social distancing, an official said.

Rocky Camaligan, GCGMH health education promotion officer, said that those with “mild symptoms” are urged to have themselves checked at their local health centers as the hospital prioritizes those with severe conditions.

“Kadtong mga at risk na pasyente or mga kliente gi-advisan pud sila na maglikay sa sa pagbisita sa atong hospital karong mga panohan gawas og naa jud silay mga emergency na medical attention na kinahanglanon,” he said.

Other services such as prenatal checkups, follow-up checkups for well babies and neurophysiological tests were also suspended.

The hospital’s diabetes clinic was closed considering that diabetics are deemed at risk for COVID-19 mortality. Patients have been given instructions on how to acquire their medication without having to fall in lone or stay at the hospital for an extended period.

“So kadtong atong mga diabetic na mga kliente gi-inform na pud to sila na temporarily suspended ang clinic,” he said. “Kadtong  doctor in-charge nakipag-coordinate na sa ilang pasyente kung unsaon nila ilahang mga tambal.”

Meanwhile, stringent health safety and hygiene measures are being implemented at hospitals.

Camaligan appealed for public understanding as these measures have caused a buildup of queues going into the hospital, as those entering the facility are required to thoroughly sanitize their themselves first before entering.

“Kana siya is protection para sa hing sulod para pud san aa sa sulo mao ra gyud na ang atong ipapasabot,” he said. (A. Doydora)

