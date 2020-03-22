Probe sought on alleged Army “attack” at Tagbilaran police station











NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

An investigation is being sought on an alleged “attack” by some personnel of the Philippine Army at the Tagbilaran City Police Station (TCPS) on Saturday morning.

Based on an incident report at the TCPS, a certain Lieutenant Col. Eliseo Betinol, Jr. together with several soldiers in full battle gear appeared before the police station and “furiously asked the whereabouts of the city chief of police.”

Betinol allegedly challenged the station to a “war” as reflected in the police blotter.

The incident was believed to have stemmed from an earlier incident in which elements of the Tagbilaran Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit went to the Army’s office in Camp Esteban Bernido in the city at past 11: 30 p.m. on Friday.

The police officers who noted that the camp’s main gate was open with no guards stationed to man the entrance were responding to a complaint on loud videoke singing.

A four-man SWAT team reportedly approached and rendered a salute to Betinol before requesting to have the volume lowered.

In response to the request, Betinol was quoted as saying “Aw abi kog dakpon ko nimu dong kay akoa jud rapiduhon ng inyong patrol.”

The incident has been reported by Lt. Col. Jimmy Aguisanda to Bohol Police Provincial Office director Colonel Jonathan Cabal who in turn relayed information on the incident to the Police Regional Office 7.